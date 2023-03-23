Coming off a win last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Anaheim Ducks (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Jets-Ducks game will air on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to take in the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2022 Jets Ducks 5-2 WPG 11/17/2022 Jets Ducks 3-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 11th in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.

The Jets rank 21st in the league with 216 goals scored (three per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 72 27 46 73 35 36 25% Joshua Morrissey 70 15 53 68 55 31 - Mark Scheifele 72 38 23 61 37 56 48.2% Pierre-Luc Dubois 64 24 32 56 43 32 49.8% Blake Wheeler 63 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players