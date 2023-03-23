Coming off a win last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Anaheim Ducks (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Jets-Ducks game will air on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to take in the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/4/2022 Jets Ducks 5-2 WPG
11/17/2022 Jets Ducks 3-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets rank 11th in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
  • The Jets rank 21st in the league with 216 goals scored (three per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 72 27 46 73 35 36 25%
Joshua Morrissey 70 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 72 38 23 61 37 56 48.2%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 64 24 32 56 43 32 49.8%
Blake Wheeler 63 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 71 22 36 58 66 28 41.8%
Troy Terry 64 20 33 53 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 71 9 33 42 43 33 -
Mason McTavish 70 16 25 41 27 23 41.1%
Frank Vatrano 71 17 18 35 26 19 41.2%

