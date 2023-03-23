How to Watch the Jets vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Anaheim Ducks (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
The Jets-Ducks game will air on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to take in the action.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Jets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/4/2022
|Jets
|Ducks
|5-2 WPG
|11/17/2022
|Jets
|Ducks
|3-2 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 11th in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
- The Jets rank 21st in the league with 216 goals scored (three per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|72
|27
|46
|73
|35
|36
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|70
|15
|53
|68
|55
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|72
|38
|23
|61
|37
|56
|48.2%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|64
|24
|32
|56
|43
|32
|49.8%
|Blake Wheeler
|63
|15
|35
|50
|24
|38
|48.1%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|71
|22
|36
|58
|66
|28
|41.8%
|Troy Terry
|64
|20
|33
|53
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|71
|9
|33
|42
|43
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|70
|16
|25
|41
|27
|23
|41.1%
|Frank Vatrano
|71
|17
|18
|35
|26
|19
|41.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.