The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on March 22, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • The Timberwolves are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Minnesota shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 24-13 overall.
  • The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
  • The Timberwolves score just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hawks allow (117.5).
  • Minnesota is 18-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • The Timberwolves are putting up 116.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.7).
  • At home, Minnesota is surrendering 2.5 fewer points per game (115) than on the road (117.5).
  • When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.7 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than on the road (11.7). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (37%).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Illness
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee
Anthony Edwards Questionable Ankle

