Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after dropping five straight home games. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-5)
|241.5
|-195
|+165
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|241.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|-
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Minnesota has compiled a 34-38-1 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta is 31-38-3 ATS this year.
Timberwolves and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+20000
|+9000
|+110
|Hawks
|+25000
|+8000
|-130
