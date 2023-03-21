Jets vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-265)
|Coyotes (+225)
|6.5
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 38 times this season, and have gone 23-15 in those games.
- Winnipeg has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 72.6% chance to win.
- In 20 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Jets vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|214 (21st)
|Goals
|196 (26th)
|201 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (24th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (22nd)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (29th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Five of Winnipeg's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Jets' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 21st in the league with 214 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets have given up 201 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +13 goal differential .
