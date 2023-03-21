The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-265) Coyotes (+225) 6.5

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 38 times this season, and have gone 23-15 in those games.

Winnipeg has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 72.6% chance to win.

In 20 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Jets vs. Coyotes Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 214 (21st) Goals 196 (26th) 201 (12th) Goals Allowed 241 (24th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 40 (22nd) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (29th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Five of Winnipeg's last 10 games hit the over.

The Jets' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 21st in the league with 214 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have given up 201 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +13 goal differential .

