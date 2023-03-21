The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11, winners of four in a row) at Canada Life Centre. The contest on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have recorded a 4-5-1 record after totaling 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 15.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Jets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Jets 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-295)

Jets (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have gone 10-3-13 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 39-29-3.

Winnipeg has 30 points (14-7-2) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-12-1.

Winnipeg has finished 4-8-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering nine points).

The Jets have scored more than two goals in 40 games (35-4-1, 71 points).

In the 26 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 16-10-0 record (32 points).

In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 20-12-1 (41 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Jets finished 19-16-2 in those matchups (40 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 21st 3.01 Goals Scored 2.8 26th 11th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 20th 30.4 Shots 25.7 32nd 12th 30.7 Shots Allowed 35.9 31st 21st 20.3% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 2nd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ

ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.