Having taken four in a row, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Jets try to beat the Coyotes on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/15/2023 Jets Coyotes 2-1 WPG 10/28/2022 Coyotes Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 201 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Jets' 214 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 71 27 46 73 35 36 25% Joshua Morrissey 69 15 53 68 55 31 - Mark Scheifele 71 38 23 61 37 55 48% Pierre-Luc Dubois 63 24 32 56 43 32 49.4% Blake Wheeler 62 15 35 50 24 38 49.4%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 241 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

With 196 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players