Having taken four in a row, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Jets try to beat the Coyotes on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jets vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/15/2023 Jets Coyotes 2-1 WPG
10/28/2022 Coyotes Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets have conceded 201 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Jets' 214 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Jets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 71 27 46 73 35 36 25%
Joshua Morrissey 69 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 71 38 23 61 37 55 48%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 63 24 32 56 43 32 49.4%
Blake Wheeler 62 15 35 50 24 38 49.4%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have conceded 241 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • With 196 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 70 32 43 75 47 46 36.8%
Nick Schmaltz 51 21 26 47 48 46 41.9%
Matias Maccelli 52 7 32 39 38 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 65 22 16 38 30 29 40.9%
Barrett Hayton 70 14 23 37 32 28 50.7%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.