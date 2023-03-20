How to Watch the Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) on Monday at 8:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.
- When it scores more than 61.8 points, Miami (FL) is 16-7.
- Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).
- When Indiana puts up more than 63.8 points, it is 26-2.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 17-9.
- This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers allow.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan State
|W 94-85
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|L 79-75
|Target Center
|3/18/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 77-47
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Assembly Hall
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|W 84-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 62-61
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
