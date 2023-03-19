How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will compete with the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 3:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The 75 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 15.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.2).
- When Notre Dame totals more than 59.2 points, it is 23-2.
- Mississippi State is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
- The Fighting Irish are making 46% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.4%).
- The Bulldogs' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|NC State
|W 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 82-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-72
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/15/2023
|Illinois
|W 70-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|W 81-66
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
