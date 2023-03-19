The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Jets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (23-14).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Winnipeg has a record of 20-12 (winning 62.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 20 of 70 games this season.

Jets vs. Blues Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 214 (20th) Goals 212 (21st) 198 (12th) Goals Allowed 251 (27th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 42 (19th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (13th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Six of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.

The Jets have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Jets are ranked 20th in the league with 214 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have conceded 198 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

They're ranked 13th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

