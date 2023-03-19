Jets vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Jets vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (23-14).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Winnipeg has a record of 20-12 (winning 62.5%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 20 of 70 games this season.
Jets vs. Blues Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|214 (20th)
|Goals
|212 (21st)
|198 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|251 (27th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (19th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (13th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Six of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.
- The Jets have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Jets are ranked 20th in the league with 214 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets have conceded 198 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- They're ranked 13th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
