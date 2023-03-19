The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) take on the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Jets knocked off the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

During the past 10 outings for the Jets (4-4-2), their offense has totaled 33 goals while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have recorded 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (15.2%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey contest.

Jets vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+105)

Blues (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 39-28-3 overall and 10-3-13 in overtime contests.

Winnipeg has 30 points (14-7-2) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-12-1.

Winnipeg has taken nine points from the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-8-1 record).

The Jets are 35-4-1 in the 40 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 71 points).

In the 26 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 32 points after finishing 16-10-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 20-11-1 (41 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 19-16-2 to register 40 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 3.06 Goals Scored 3.12 19th 11th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 20th 30.4 Shots 28.9 27th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 21st 20.6% Power Play % 20.9% 17th 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Jets vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

