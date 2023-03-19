Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their previous game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Jets and Blues square off on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Jets vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/30/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG
12/8/2022 Blues Jets 5-2 WPG
10/24/2022 Jets Blues 4-0 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets rank 12th in goals against, allowing 198 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Jets rank 20th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 70 27 46 73 35 35 25%
Joshua Morrissey 68 15 53 68 53 30 -
Mark Scheifele 70 38 23 61 37 53 47.7%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 62 24 32 56 42 32 49.1%
Blake Wheeler 61 15 35 50 24 35 49.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues give up 3.7 goals per game (251 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 212 goals this season (3.1 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 65 31 33 64 44 46 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 53 23 39 62 24 29 35%
Robert Thomas 65 16 44 60 38 58 53.3%
Brayden Schenn 68 18 33 51 41 30 46.7%
Justin Faulk 68 8 26 34 48 44 -

