Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their previous game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Jets and Blues square off on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Jets vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/30/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG 12/8/2022 Blues Jets 5-2 WPG 10/24/2022 Jets Blues 4-0 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 12th in goals against, allowing 198 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL action.

The Jets rank 20th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 70 27 46 73 35 35 25% Joshua Morrissey 68 15 53 68 53 30 - Mark Scheifele 70 38 23 61 37 53 47.7% Pierre-Luc Dubois 62 24 32 56 42 32 49.1% Blake Wheeler 61 15 35 50 24 35 49.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.7 goals per game (251 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have 212 goals this season (3.1 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players