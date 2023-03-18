How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) hope to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on March 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- Minnesota is 22-10 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.
- The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 24-16.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Timberwolves are scoring more points at home (116.2 per game) than on the road (115.2). And they are giving up less at home (115) than on the road (116.9).
- Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115 per game) than on the road (116.9).
- The Timberwolves collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.6).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Out
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Ankle
