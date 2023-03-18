Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Raptors Injury Report March 18
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, ahead of their Saturday, March 18 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (34-36) at Scotiabank Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves head into this contest following a 139-131 loss to the Bulls in overtime on Friday. Mike Conley scored a team-leading 28 points for the Timberwolves in the loss.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13.8
|11.5
|1
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|5
|1.6
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2
|Naz Reid
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|10.7
|4.9
|1.1
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.9
|4.4
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Christian Koloko: Questionable (Nose)
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 24-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- The Timberwolves are averaging 115.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (115.7).
- Minnesota connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.7. It shoots 36% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.
- The Timberwolves put up 111 points per 100 possessions (21st in league), while conceding 111 points per 100 possessions (12th in NBA).
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-10
|223.5
