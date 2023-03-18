The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, ahead of their Saturday, March 18 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (34-36) at Scotiabank Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves head into this contest following a 139-131 loss to the Bulls in overtime on Friday. Mike Conley scored a team-leading 28 points for the Timberwolves in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Ankle 13.8 11.5 1 Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Back 5 1.6 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.9 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Questionable Calf 10.7 4.9 1.1 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.7 5.9 4.4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Christian Koloko: Questionable (Nose)

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 24-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

The Timberwolves are averaging 115.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (115.7).

Minnesota connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.7. It shoots 36% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.

The Timberwolves put up 111 points per 100 possessions (21st in league), while conceding 111 points per 100 possessions (12th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -10 223.5

