Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors (34-36) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-425
|+330
|Tipico
|Raptors (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors score 112.8 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 112.1 (fifth in the league) for a +46 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.9 (18th in league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams give up 228 points per game combined, 3.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Toronto has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Minnesota is 33-37-1 ATS this year.
Timberwolves and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+13000
|-
|Raptors
|+30000
|+9000
|+125
