Saturday's game features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Volunteers fell in their last outing 74-58 against South Carolina on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers secured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Tennessee has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens captured their best win of the season on March 5 by registering a 91-85 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Saint Louis has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Lady Volunteers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 92nd-most in Division 1.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

91-85 over UMass (No. 48) on March 5

77-75 at home over UMass (No. 48) on February 22

59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 75) on March 4

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 3

59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on March 3

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Lady Volunteers' +329 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Tennessee is scoring 76.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.1 more points per game than its season average (76.4).

Offensively, the Lady Volunteers have played better at home this season, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game away from home.

Defensively, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.

The Lady Volunteers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 76.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points fewer than the 76.4 they've scored this year.

Saint Louis Performance Insights