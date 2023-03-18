The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) will aim to beat the No. 14 seed James Madison Dukes (26-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Value City Arena. This contest tips off at 1:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes' 69.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow.
  • JMU has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes score 20.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Dukes allow (60.2).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 60.2 points, it is 23-4.
  • JMU has a 23-7 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
  • This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes concede.
  • The Dukes shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan W 81-79 Target Center
3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center
3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center
3/18/2023 JMU - Value City Arena

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Marshall W 62-43 Pensacola Bay Center
3/5/2023 Old Dominion W 70-64 Pensacola Bay Center
3/6/2023 Texas State W 81-51 Pensacola Bay Center
3/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.