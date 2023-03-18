How to Watch the Jets vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3 to see the Jets play the Predators.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Jets vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/24/2023
|Predators
|Jets
|2-1 NAS
|12/15/2022
|Jets
|Predators
|2-1 (F/OT) WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- The Jets rank 21st in the league with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|69
|27
|46
|73
|33
|35
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|67
|15
|51
|66
|53
|30
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|69
|38
|22
|60
|37
|53
|47.6%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|61
|24
|31
|55
|39
|32
|49.2%
|Blake Wheeler
|60
|15
|35
|50
|24
|35
|50%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 190 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the league.
- The Predators' 185 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|66
|18
|41
|59
|29
|23
|-
|Matt Duchene
|65
|19
|32
|51
|56
|33
|52.6%
|Tyson Barrie
|69
|11
|34
|45
|36
|25
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|35
|13
|16
|29
|7
|14
|41.1%
