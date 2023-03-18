The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3 to see the Jets play the Predators.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Jets vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Predators Jets 2-1 NAS 12/15/2022 Jets Predators 2-1 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Jets rank 21st in the league with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 69 27 46 73 33 35 25% Joshua Morrissey 67 15 51 66 53 30 - Mark Scheifele 69 38 22 60 37 53 47.6% Pierre-Luc Dubois 61 24 31 55 39 32 49.2% Blake Wheeler 60 15 35 50 24 35 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 190 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the league.

The Predators' 185 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players