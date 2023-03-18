The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3 to see the Jets play the Predators.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jets vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/24/2023 Predators Jets 2-1 NAS
12/15/2022 Jets Predators 2-1 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets are giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
  • The Jets rank 21st in the league with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 69 27 46 73 33 35 25%
Joshua Morrissey 67 15 51 66 53 30 -
Mark Scheifele 69 38 22 60 37 53 47.6%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 61 24 31 55 39 32 49.2%
Blake Wheeler 60 15 35 50 24 35 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 190 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the league.
  • The Predators' 185 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 66 18 41 59 29 23 -
Matt Duchene 65 19 32 51 56 33 52.6%
Tyson Barrie 69 11 34 45 36 25 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 35 13 16 29 7 14 41.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.