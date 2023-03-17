Friday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (17-14) and the North Dakota State Bison (18-11) matching up at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 victory for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Bison are coming off of a 71-64 loss to UMKC in their last game on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

North Dakota State vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, North Dakota State 59

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison beat the No. 137-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Minnesota Golden Gophers, 71-65, on November 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Ducks have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 137) on November 17

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 157) on November 7

81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 171) on December 31

68-53 over Boise State (No. 185) on November 25

103-86 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 220) on February 18

North Dakota State Performance Insights