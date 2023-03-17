Friday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (19-13) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-11) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off of an 84-81 loss to Omaha in their most recent game on Sunday.

North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, North Dakota 70

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

Against the Wyoming Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season on November 11, a 67-55 home victory.

North Dakota has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 91) on November 11

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 180) on January 28

108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 220) on February 16

83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 223) on February 4

70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 229) on December 19

North Dakota Performance Insights