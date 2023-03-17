North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (19-13) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-11) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Fighting Hawks are coming off of an 84-81 loss to Omaha in their most recent game on Sunday.
North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, North Dakota 70
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- Against the Wyoming Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season on November 11, a 67-55 home victory.
- North Dakota has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 91) on November 11
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 180) on January 28
- 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 220) on February 16
- 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 223) on February 4
- 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 229) on December 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and giving up 69.2 per outing, 298th in college basketball) and have a +149 scoring differential.
- North Dakota scores more in conference action (75.1 points per game) than overall (74.3).
- At home the Fighting Hawks are scoring 74.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (74.6).
- In 2022-23 North Dakota is conceding 17.6 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than away (78.2).
- While the Fighting Hawks are averaging 74.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 78.7 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.