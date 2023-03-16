Thursday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) going head to head at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 9:55 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Penn State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 134.5 total.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas A&M -3.5

Texas A&M -3.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -165, Penn State +135

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 71, Penn State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Penn State (+3.5)



Penn State (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Texas A&M has a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to Penn State, who is 19-12-0 ATS. The Aggies are 15-17-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-13-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 145.5 points per game, 11 more points than this matchup's total. Texas A&M has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 66.2 per outing (65th in college basketball).

The 34 rebounds per game Texas A&M averages rank 52nd in the country, and are 5.4 more than the 28.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Texas A&M knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (257th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies rank 125th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 60th in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (186th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions put up 72.3 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +137 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Penn State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It collects 30.1 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.7.

Penn State connects on 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (fifth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Penn State forces 8.2 turnovers per game (363rd in college basketball) while committing 8.5 (fourth in college basketball).

