Thursday's game features the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) clashing at Assembly Hall (on March 16) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Tennessee Tech, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Last time out, the Hawks won on Sunday 80-55 against Towson.

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

The Hawks took down the Drexel Dragons in a 65-59 win on March 10. It was their best victory of the season.

Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins

65-59 over Drexel (No. 120) on March 10

70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on February 12

73-60 over Northeastern (No. 134) on March 11

54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 30

80-55 over Towson (No. 140) on March 12

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Eagles defeated the Ball State Cardinals (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-63.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (148th in college basketball).

Offensively, Monmouth is scoring 63.1 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (64.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.

The Hawks are averaging 63.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (62.8).

In home games, Monmouth is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (61.9) than when playing on the road (65.7).

The Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.7 points more than the 64.1 they've scored this year.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights