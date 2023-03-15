Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 15
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Boston Celtics (47-22), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5)
|233.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-4.5)
|233.5
|-210
|+170
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|233.5
|-200
|+170
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.7 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.3 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (10th in NBA) and allow 115.7 (18th in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score a combined 233.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 228 points per game combined, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has covered 36 times in 69 chances against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 32-36-1 record against the spread this season.
Timberwolves and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+10000
|+115
|Celtics
|+340
|+155
|-
