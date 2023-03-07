The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) on Tuesday, March 7 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 138-134 victory against the Kings in their most recent outing on Saturday. In the win, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Neck 5.2 1.7 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.9 2.6 2.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Foot), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Calf), PJ Tucker: Questionable (Back)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The 115.6 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 4.4 more points than the 76ers give up (111.2).

When Minnesota scores more than 111.2 points, it is 25-16.

The Timberwolves have been scoring 116.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 115.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Minnesota hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in the league), and allow 110.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.