Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Gobert put up 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 138-134 win versus the Kings.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 14.5 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 10.8 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA 25.5 26.1 26.2 PR 24.5 25.2 25.3



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

The Timberwolves average the second-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 41.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 23.8 per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 28 8 13 1 0 0 1

