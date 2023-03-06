The Winnipeg Jets (36-25-2) host the San Jose Sharks (18-33-12, losers of five in a row) at Canada Life Centre. The matchup on Monday, March 6 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SN1.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SN1

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-230) Sharks (+195) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have put together a 22-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg has a record of 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 69.7% chance to win.

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 28 of 63 games this season.

Jets vs. Sharks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 196 (18th) Goals 185 (24th) 175 (10th) Goals Allowed 234 (30th) 44 (11th) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 31 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (5th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg went over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Jets offense's 196 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

The Jets have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 175 (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +21.

