Jets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (36-25-2) host the San Jose Sharks (18-33-12, losers of five in a row) at Canada Life Centre. The matchup on Monday, March 6 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SN1.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SN1
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-230)
|Sharks (+195)
|6
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have put together a 22-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Winnipeg has a record of 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 69.7% chance to win.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 28 of 63 games this season.
Jets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|196 (18th)
|Goals
|185 (24th)
|175 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|234 (30th)
|44 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|31 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (5th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Jets offense's 196 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- The Jets have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 175 (2.8 per game).
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +21.
