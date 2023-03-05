Sunday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-10) and Omaha Mavericks (13-16) going head to head at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Fighting Hawks head into this matchup following a 74-68 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday.

North Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

North Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 74, Omaha 66

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-55 on November 11, it was their best win of the year thus far.

North Dakota has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164) on January 28

83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 214) on February 4

108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 16

79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 225) on December 4

70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 19

North Dakota Performance Insights