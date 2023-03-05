North Dakota vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-10) and Omaha Mavericks (13-16) going head to head at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Fighting Hawks head into this matchup following a 74-68 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday.
North Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
North Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 74, Omaha 66
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-55 on November 11, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- North Dakota has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164) on January 28
- 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 214) on February 4
- 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 16
- 79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 225) on December 4
- 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 19
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 286th in college basketball) and have a +152 scoring differential overall.
- North Dakota's offense has been more productive in Summit games this season, averaging 75.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.1 PPG.
- In home games, the Fighting Hawks are averaging 0.3 fewer points per game (74.3) than they are in road games (74.6).
- When playing at home, North Dakota is giving up 17.6 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (78.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Hawks have been racking up 79.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 74.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
