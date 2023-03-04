North Dakota State vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the North Dakota State Bison (18-10) going head to head against the UMKC Kangaroos (8-22) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-62 victory as our model heavily favors North Dakota State.
In their last game on Saturday, the Bison secured an 82-74 win over Western Illinois.
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 77, UMKC 62
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17, the Bison secured their best win of the season, a 71-65 home victory.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 152) on November 7
- 81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 163) on December 31
- 68-53 over Boise State (No. 184) on November 25
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 7
- 86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball and are giving up 68.7 per outing to rank 286th in college basketball.
- With 74.4 points per game in Summit tilts, North Dakota State is posting 2.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.3 PPG).
- The Bison are putting up 79.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 66.5 points per contest.
- North Dakota State is giving up 66.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (71.7).
- The Bison have been racking up 75.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 72.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.