Mike Conley Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Lakers - March 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
We're going to break down Conley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|10.4
|10.4
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.5
|2.7
|Assists
|6.5
|7.4
|7.3
|PRA
|20.5
|20.3
|20.4
|PR
|13.5
|12.9
|13.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.4
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers
- Conley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.2 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 117.9 points per game.
- Allowing 45.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Lakers give up 25.8 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- The Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Mike Conley vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/7/2022
|24
|14
|1
|12
|3
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|31
|15
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
