Kyle Anderson will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

Anderson, in his last game, had six points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 121-113 loss to the Hornets.

In this article, we look at Anderson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.5 10.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.3 PRA 20.5 17.4 19.7 PR 15.5 13.3 15.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Warriors

Anderson has taken 6.2 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 5.7% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 1.4 threes per game, or 3.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 118.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors are 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 18th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 39 9 12 4 0 1 0 11/27/2022 19 4 3 1 0 0 1

