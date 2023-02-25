Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota State Bison (17-10) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-18) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Bison secured a 64-44 victory over St. Thomas.

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Illinois 66

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison's signature win this season came in a 71-65 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on November 7

81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on December 31

68-53 over Boise State (No. 180) on November 25

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 7

86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 2

North Dakota State Performance Insights