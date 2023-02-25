North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota State Bison (17-10) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-18) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Bison secured a 64-44 victory over St. Thomas.
North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Illinois 66
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Bison's signature win this season came in a 71-65 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on November 7
- 81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on December 31
- 68-53 over Boise State (No. 180) on November 25
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 7
- 86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 2
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowing 68.5 per outing, 285th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, North Dakota State has averaged 74.0 points per game in Summit action, and 71.9 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bison are averaging 14.4 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.4).
- At home, North Dakota State allows 66.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 71.6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bison are scoring 72.3 points per game, 0.4 more than their season average (71.9).
