North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-9) taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 win for North Dakota, so expect a tight matchup.
The Fighting Hawks won their last game 86-70 against Western Illinois on Thursday.
North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 69, St. Thomas 66
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Fighting Hawks took down the Wyoming Cowgirls at home on November 11 by a score of 67-55.
- North Dakota has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 166) on January 28
- 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 4
- 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 16
- 79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on December 4
- 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 285th in college basketball.
- North Dakota scores more in conference play (75.5 points per game) than overall (74.3).
- At home, the Fighting Hawks score 74.3 points per game. On the road, they average 75.2.
- In 2022-23 North Dakota is conceding 17.9 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than away (78.5).
- The Fighting Hawks have played better offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 79.6 points per contest, 5.3 more than their season average of 74.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.