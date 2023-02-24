The Winnipeg Jets will host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, February 24, with the Avalanche victorious in three consecutive games.

You can see the Jets look to beat the Avalanche on ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG 10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 150 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Jets rank 17th in the NHL with 180 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 58 26 40 66 29 28 25% Joshua Morrissey 58 11 47 58 45 22 - Pierre-Luc Dubois 58 24 31 55 37 31 49.5% Mark Scheifele 58 34 18 52 31 42 47.8% Blake Wheeler 49 15 27 42 16 32 48.8%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up 2.8 goals per game (152 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Avalanche's 169 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players