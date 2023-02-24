How to Watch the Jets vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets will host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, February 24, with the Avalanche victorious in three consecutive games.
You can see the Jets look to beat the Avalanche on ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/29/2022
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-0 WPG
|10/19/2022
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-3 (F/OT) WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 150 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Jets rank 17th in the NHL with 180 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|58
|26
|40
|66
|29
|28
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|58
|11
|47
|58
|45
|22
|-
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|58
|24
|31
|55
|37
|31
|49.5%
|Mark Scheifele
|58
|34
|18
|52
|31
|42
|47.8%
|Blake Wheeler
|49
|15
|27
|42
|16
|32
|48.8%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up 2.8 goals per game (152 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Avalanche's 169 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|44
|19
|48
|67
|29
|30
|45.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|55
|36
|30
|66
|25
|37
|45.9%
|Cale Makar
|46
|13
|32
|45
|40
|43
|-
|J.T. Compher
|55
|11
|27
|38
|15
|20
|48.2%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|52
|17
|21
|38
|8
|21
|14.3%
