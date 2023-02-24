Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his most recent time out, had 34 points and three steals in a 114-106 loss to the Wizards.

In this article, we dig into Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.9 26.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.4 PRA 40.5 35.3 36.5 PR 36.5 30.8 32.1 3PM 3.5 2.7 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Hornets

Edwards has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 22.3% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 22.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 118.9 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 46.7 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Hornets are the worst squad in the league, giving up 26.6 assists per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 37 25 5 4 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.