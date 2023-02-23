Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (17-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Fighting Hawks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 61-39 win against UMKC.

North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

  • Prediction: North Dakota 76, Western Illinois 66

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls 67-55 on November 11.
  • North Dakota has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on January 28
  • 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on February 16
  • 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 225) on February 4
  • 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 19
  • 79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Dakota Performance Insights

  • The Fighting Hawks put up 73.9 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
  • In conference play, North Dakota is putting up more points (74.8 per game) than it is overall (73.9) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Fighting Hawks are putting up 74.3 points per game, 0.1 more than they are averaging on the road (74.2).
  • At home North Dakota is giving up 60.6 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than it is away (79.3).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Fighting Hawks are averaging 77.8 points per contest, 3.9 more than their season average (73.9).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.