Jets vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (29-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (35-21-1) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, and MSGSN, with both teams back in action after a win. The Islanders are coming off a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Jets took down the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing.
Jets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|5.5
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 11 (45.8%).
- Winnipeg is 9-13 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 24 of 57 games this season.
Jets vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|175 (18th)
|Goals
|179 (15th)
|166 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|148 (5th)
|28 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (14th)
|31 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (1st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In Winnipeg's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- The Jets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this matchup's total of 5.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 1.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets' 179 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Jets' 148 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +31 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
