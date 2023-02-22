The New York Islanders (29-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (35-21-1) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, and MSGSN, with both teams back in action after a win. The Islanders are coming off a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Jets took down the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing.

Jets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, and MSGSN

NHL Network, SportsNet, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 11 (45.8%).

Winnipeg is 9-13 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 24 of 57 games this season.

Jets vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 175 (18th) Goals 179 (15th) 166 (13th) Goals Allowed 148 (5th) 28 (28th) Power Play Goals 40 (14th) 31 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (1st)

Jets Advanced Stats

In Winnipeg's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this matchup's total of 5.5.

In their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 1.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets' 179 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Jets' 148 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +31 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

