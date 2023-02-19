Two of the best teams in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils (third in the Eastern Conference at 36-14-5) and the Winnipeg Jets (third in the Western Conference at 34-20-1), square off on Sunday, February 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and TSN3.

The Jets are 5-5-0 in the past 10 games, scoring 25 total goals (six power-play goals on 45 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.3%). They have allowed 23 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-130)

Devils (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.6)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 34-20-1 this season and are 8-1-9 in overtime games.

In the 18 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 23 points.

This season the Jets scored just one goal in 11 games and they finished 0-10-1 in those matchups.

When Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned eight points (4-6-0 record).

The Jets have scored at least three goals 32 times, earning 60 points from those matchups (30-2-0).

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal in 20 games and registered 26 points with a record of 13-7-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 18-8-0 (36 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 16-11-1 to record 33 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 5th 2.64 Goals Allowed 2.6 3rd 4th 34.3 Shots 30.5 22nd 4th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 19th 21.1% Power Play % 21.8% 16th 13th 80.6% Penalty Kill % 83.3% 4th

Jets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and TSN3

ESPN+, MSGSN, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

