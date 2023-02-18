North Dakota vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (16-9) against the UMKC Kangaroos (7-19) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-62 in favor of North Dakota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Fighting Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 108-100 against Oral Roberts on Thursday.
North Dakota vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
North Dakota vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 79, UMKC 62
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls, who are ranked No. 115 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 67-55, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- North Dakota has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on January 28
- 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on February 16
- 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on February 4
- 79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 228) on December 4
- 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 19
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks average 74.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.
- North Dakota is averaging 75.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.3 more points per game than its overall average (74.4).
- The Fighting Hawks are posting 75.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (74.2).
- In 2022-23, North Dakota is allowing 62.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 79.3.
- The Fighting Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 78.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.8 points more than the 74.4 they've scored this year.
