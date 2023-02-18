Saturday's game between the North Dakota State Bison (15-10) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15) going head-to-head at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bison head into this contest after an 86-75 win over UMKC on Thursday.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 77, Oral Roberts 73

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

When the Bison took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are ranked No. 135 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 71-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on November 7

81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on December 31

68-53 over Boise State (No. 196) on November 25

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 220) on January 7

86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on February 2

North Dakota State Performance Insights