Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 124-121 win versus the Mavericks, Gobert tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Gobert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 13.1 Rebounds 10.5 11.4 11.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 25.5 25.5 25.6 PR 24.5 24.6 24.4



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Wizards

Gobert has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 6.9% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 103.9 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 113.5 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, giving up 23.9 per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 29 19 7 0 0 1 0

