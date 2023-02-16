North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (15-9) matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 win for North Dakota, so expect a tight matchup.
In their last game on Saturday, the Fighting Hawks secured a 79-61 win over Omaha.
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 67, Oral Roberts 65
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season, an 83-66 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Dakota is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11
- 65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28
- 69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20
- 76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 73.0 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 281st in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.4 points per game in Summit tilts, North Dakota is posting 0.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.0 PPG).
- The Fighting Hawks are scoring 72.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 74.2 points per contest.
- In home games, North Dakota is allowing 20.2 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (79.3).
- The Fighting Hawks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 74.6 points per contest compared to the 73.0 they've averaged this year.
