Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 124-121 win over the Mavericks (his last game) Conley produced 12 points and nine assists.

Let's break down Conley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.7 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.2 Assists 6.5 7.6 8.1 PRA 21.5 20.8 23.5 PR 14.5 13.2 15.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Wizards

Conley's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 103.9.

Conceding 113.5 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 23.9 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are 10th in the NBA, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 27 8 0 6 0 0 0 11/12/2022 30 3 3 10 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.