North Dakota State vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (14-9) and the Denver Pioneers (10-15) facing off at Magness Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bison's most recent game was a 63-58 loss to Omaha on Thursday.
North Dakota State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
North Dakota State vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 67, Denver 66
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Bison captured their best win of the season, an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7
- 71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17
- 75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7
- 73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and allowing 67.9 per outing, 272nd in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential.
- In Summit action, North Dakota State has averaged 1.5 more points (71.8) than overall (70.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bison average 76.8 points per game. Away, they score 65.1.
- At home, North Dakota State gives up 63.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 72.9.
- The Bison are putting up 69.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.8 fewer points than their average for the season (70.3).
