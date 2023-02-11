North Dakota vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (14-9) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-13) squaring off at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Fighting Hawks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 82-67 win against Denver.
North Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
North Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 65, Omaha 64
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Hawks beat the South Dakota Coyotes, the No. 17 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-66 on February 4, it was their season's signature win.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Dakota is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11
- 65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28
- 69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20
- 76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks put up 72.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (290th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.
- In Summit action, North Dakota has averaged 0.3 more points (73.0) than overall (72.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Fighting Hawks are scoring 1.1 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (73.7).
- In 2022-23 North Dakota is conceding 22.0 fewer points per game at home (59.1) than away (81.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Fighting Hawks are averaging 73.4 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average (72.7).
