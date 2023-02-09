How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) will visit the North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games North Dakota State shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.
- The Bison are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 294th.
- The Bison score 72.8 points per game, just four fewer points than the 76.8 the Mavericks give up.
- North Dakota State is 4-2 when scoring more than 76.8 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- North Dakota State is scoring 78.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 69.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Bison are giving up 3.6 fewer points per game (71.6) than in away games (75.2).
- In home games, North Dakota State is making 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than away from home (7.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (32.3%).
North Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/27/2023
|North Dakota
|W 91-75
|Scheels Center
|2/2/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 71-62
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|2/4/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|L 90-85
|Frost Arena
|2/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Scheels Center
|2/11/2023
|Denver
|-
|Scheels Center
|2/16/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.