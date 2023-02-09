Thursday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (14-8) and the Omaha Mavericks (11-13) facing off at Baxter Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on February 9.

The Bison fell in their last matchup 82-54 against South Dakota State on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 64, Omaha 63

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison picked up their best win of the season on February 2 by claiming an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7

71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17

75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7

73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27

North Dakota State Performance Insights