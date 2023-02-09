North Dakota State vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (14-8) and the Omaha Mavericks (11-13) facing off at Baxter Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on February 9.
The Bison fell in their last matchup 82-54 against South Dakota State on Saturday.
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 64, Omaha 63
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Bison picked up their best win of the season on February 2 by claiming an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7
- 71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17
- 75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7
- 73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.1 per contest to rank 276th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, North Dakota State has scored 73.0 points per game in Summit action, and 70.9 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bison are averaging 11.1 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (65.7).
- North Dakota State is conceding fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (73.8).
- While the Bison are putting up 70.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 71.8 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.