Thursday's game between the North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) and Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) matching up at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 76, Omaha 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-6.5)

North Dakota State (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

North Dakota State has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Omaha is 12-11-0. The Bison are 11-9-0 and the Mavericks are 13-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. North Dakota State is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Omaha has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's -36 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

North Dakota State averages 33 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

North Dakota State makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Bison rank 122nd in college basketball with 95.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 340th in college basketball defensively with 97.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Dakota State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.3 per game (96th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (359th in college basketball).

