North Dakota vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Magness Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9) squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (10-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for North Dakota, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Fighting Hawks enter this matchup after an 83-66 win over South Dakota on Saturday.
North Dakota vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
North Dakota vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 69, Denver 67
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Hawks' best victory of the season came against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings. The Fighting Hawks captured the 83-66 home win on February 4.
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11
- 65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28
- 69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20
- 76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and allowing 68.7 per contest, 291st in college basketball) and have a +79 scoring differential.
- North Dakota averages the same amount of points in Summit play as overall, 72.3 points per game.
- At home the Fighting Hawks are putting up 72.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (72.8).
- North Dakota is allowing fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than on the road (82.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Fighting Hawks are posting 72.8 points per game, 0.5 more than their season average (72.3).
