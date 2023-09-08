5 WINNIPEG NEIGHBOURHOODS YOU WANT TO EXPLORE

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Travel Manitoba and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Travel Manitoba, visit https://www.travelmanitoba.com/

Whether you’re visiting Manitoba’s capital city from out of town or you’re a local eager to plan a staycation, here are the neighborhoods you should explore to have a top Winnipeg experience.

The Exchange District

This neighborhood is a national historic site because it features an outstanding collection of 150 heritage buildings within 20 city blocks, straddling both the west and east side of Main Street. These buildings are the reason Winnipeg was nicknamed the “Chicago of the North” at the turn of the 20th century because of the similar architecture. Once housing financial institutions, these buildings have since become Winnipeg’s cultural hub filled with independent boutiques, restaurants, cafes and galleries. Embark on a heritage walking tour with the Exchange District Biz to learn the fascinating history and mysteries of the cobblestone and tree-lined streets.

The Exchange is also home to some of the city’s most acclaimed kitchens including deer + almond, Clementine Cafe and Nonsuch Brewing Co. Grab a latte from Parlour Coffee or Colosimo Coffee Roasters and browse boutiques for locally made goods at Tara Davis Studio Boutique and Boutique Anya. Save time to pop into a gallery like Urban Shaman to admire contemporary Indigenous art. Families should be sure to stroll the boardwalk of 1920s Winnipeg and see the full scope of a bison hunt at the Manitoba Museum.

Stroll through the verdant Stephen Juba Park along Waterfront Drive for views of the Red River, and be sure to stop for a pic at The Cube at Old Market Square, which plays host to top summer festivals like the Winnipeg Fringe Festival and the Winnipeg Jazz Festival.

Downtown

Wander around downtown for the day and find yourself surrounded by Winnipeg’s famed architecture, a mix of turn-of-19th-century and early 20th-century masonry and modern glass buildings. Tour guides like Soncina Travel and Square Peg Tours can introduce you to historic landmarks like the VIA Rail Station, Fort Garry Hotel and the famous Golden Boy, who looks over the city from his perch on top of the majestic Manitoba Legislative Building.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery, with the new Inuit art museum Qaumajuq, is a cultural institution that can’t be missed when visiting downtown. Home to the world’s largest public collection of Inuit art, Qaumajuq is a site to behold with its visible vault spanning multiple levels and massive gallery space featuring contemporary Indigenous artists from around the globe. You can’t mention downtown without talking about the Winnipeg Jets and their home arena Canada Life Centre which hosts many A-list concerts when hockey is not in town.

Next door is True North Square, where it’s worth an evening out to dine at the chic food hall Hargrave Street Market, shop for fine foods at Mottola Grocery and sip on local suds at Lake of the Woods Brewing Co.

Other charming culinary haunts across downtown include contemporary sandwiches at Modern Electric Lunch and brunch classics at Stella’s Café at Plug In ICA. For more classic tastes, try a fat boy at VJ’s Drive-In or order off the street from the food trucks lined up along Broadway. The Fort Garry Hotel with it’s historic charm and Delta Hotel with it’s popular rooftop outdoor pool are great downtown stays in summer.

The Forks

Located between the Exchange District and downtown is an area known as The Forks, a National Historic Site of Canada. This sacred piece of land at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers has been significant for over 6,000 years to Indigenous Peoples who used the meeting place for trade, ceremony and settlement.

Today, The Forks is Manitoba’s most visited tourism attraction, yet it easily feels like a neighborhood because of the countless shopping, dining and attractions that you can easily spend a day exploring. Take a guided history tour with Parks Canada to learn more about The Forks via interpreter, or explore on your own with a self-guided audio tour.

Venture into The Forks Market to find a number of unique vendors and shops, as well as an amazing array of eateries at The Forks Market Food Hall. Grab a pastry from Tall Grass Bakery, one of Manitoba’s best homegrown bakeries, or get a taste of Manitoban cuisine with pickerel from Fergie’s Fish and Chips. The Forks Market Food Hall is also home to The Common, a trendy bar with both indoor and outdoor service and a curated selection of craft beer and wine on tap.

Grab a spot on the patio or stroll along the River Walk. Other attractions at The Forks include the skyline-piercing Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Inn at the Fork’s Riverstone Spa, The Children’s Museum, Manitoba Theatre for Young People, plus the Oodena Circle and many other works of Indigenous public art.

Seasons Of Tuxedo

With big names, big box stores such as Cabela’s for the outdoor adventurer, IKEA for the home décor lover and SAKS OFF 5th for the fashionista, the suburban neighborhood known as Seasons of Tuxedo in southwest Winnipeg has become the shopping destination in Winnipeg. Outlet Collection is Winnipeg’s only pure outlet shopping destination. This sleek mall offers all the stores to meet any family’s tastes: Under Armour, Kate Spade and Banana Republic are just a few stores worth the visit.

Once the kids tire of strolling aisles of clothing, head over to The Rec Room, where they play in the aisles at Winnipeg’s largest indoor arcade. The Rec Room also features a bowling alley, axe throwing and a virtual reality arena to make it a full evening of entertainment. FortWhyte Alive is a four-season natural oasis, literally out the backdoor of Seasons of Tuxedo.

At this nature preserve, walking trails that take you through prairie, aspen forests, around lakes and across boardwalks are a great way to get fresh air and burn off steam. Visitors can rent a canoe to explore the area from a different perspective. Cruiser bike rentals are also available. Reserve your spot on a signature bison safari for a chance to get a little closer to these prairie giants. Hyatt House Outlet Collection and Hilton Garden Inn Winnipeg South are both walking distance to all the shopping in the neighborhood and are two inviting hotel options that make a great home base.

St. Boniface

When you visit Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighborhood, you’ll find its Francophone history, architecture and culture lining the streets. Cross the striking Esplanade Riel pedestrian bridge that links The Forks and downtown Winnipeg to St. Boniface and find food kiosks here run by local French entrepreneurs. Start at the information centre inside the former St. Boniface City Hall building on Provencher Boulevard. Here, you can book a walking tour, get information or watch a documentary about the history and passion of Manitoba’s Francophone community.

Visit the art gallery, the La Maison des Artistes Visuels Francophones – the only French-run gallery in western Canada. Down the street at Centre culturel Franco-Manitobain is Théâtre Cercle Molière that brings French-speaking performance art to the stage. Next, check out le Musée de Saint Boniface Museum, the oldest building in Manitoba. Built more than 170 years ago, the building was originally a convent. Today, it is full of Francophone history and art, including a permanent exhibit on Louis Riel, the Métis founder of Manitoba. The museum also offers curated walking tours about the neighbourhood in summer.

A block away is the Saint Boniface Cathedral. The current church was built in 1971 after a fire burned the majority of the previous church. The old facade from 1894 still stands tall in front of the modern building, making it a must-see for photographs. Louis Riel’s tombstone sits in the cemetery in front of the cathedral, where a plaque informs visitors about his life and legacy. Another St. Boniface treasure is Fort Gibraltar. This replica of a 19th century North West Company fur trading fort features costumed interpreters in summer who bring the fur trade period alive. Round out your visit to St. Boniface with a selection of rustic baking from La Belle Baguette paired with a latte from Café Postal. For an evening visit, a meal in a vintage train car at Resto Gare can be followed by a visit to craft brewery Kilter Brewing Co.