7 Ways to spend a weekend in Winnipeg

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Travel Manitoba and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Travel Manitoba, visit www.travelmanitoba.com

This summer, choose to explore Manitoba’s capital city in way you’ve never done before. Here’s a weekend itinerary full of all those experiences that any solid mini-vacay needs - a little retail therapy, a dose of nature, a sprinkle of history, and, of course, some play time.

Check-in at a downtown Sparrow Hotel!

Local hotelier Sparrow Hotels operates two properties downtown that are perfectly situated for your weekend romp in Winnipeg. Inn at The Forks offers a modern and welcoming vibe at the historic junction of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. The Forks is Winnipeg’s riverfront playground and a must for dining and shopping, too, so there are endless options to keep you entertained once you’ve got your fill of your room-with-a-view and the Inn’s on-site restaurant SMITH and Riverstone Spa. Read more ideas about how to have a staycation at The Forks here. Five minutes away along Waterfront Drive, sister property Mere, is the place to stay for design-minded visitors who love a minimalist, contemporary vibe. The boutique Mere - with coloured pipes adorning the outside of the building - stands out along the cobblestone streets and historic architecture of The Exchange District. Mere is the perfect home base for exploring Winnipeg’s hip, indie district or to walk to nearby neighbourhoods such as St. Boniface and The Forks.

Day 1: Make Money, Spend Money

Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is one of those off-the-radar attractions for many, but a 45-minute guided tour of this manufacturing facility will teach you how unique of a Winnipeg experience it is and how big of a role it plays internationally. Did you know Winnipeg’s Mint, in addition to producing all of Canada’s circulation coins, has made over 55 billion coins for over 75 countries worldwide? Sign up for a 45-minute tour of this coin-making factory to learn about the precise art and science of coin-making. Save time to browse the coin boutique for cool keepsake gift ideas and the coin museum to learn about the Mint’s role in making the Vancouver 2010 Olympic medals. Tours run daily from 9:30-3:30 pm. Reservations strongly recommended.

See how money is made, and then go spend it. The best place to do so is by shopping the local boutiques of The Exchange District, all located within walking distance from your hotel. Tara Davis Studio Boutique is an emporium of local artisan talent and is a great way to take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir of Winnipeg - you’ll find handcrafted jewelry, greeting cards, home decor and fashion accessories. Next door, the flagship boutique of designer/artist Lennard Taylor is the place for fashion-forward women’s clothing. Haberdashery is a must-stop for accessories, namely for finding a cool cap for summer.

Activate Games

End the day with some playtime. Enter a video game world at Activate Games where you work as a team to mentally and physically complete levels and gain points throughout 11 game rooms. Challenges in the retro-arcade style rooms range from shooting hoops, throwing balls at targets, maneuvering around laser beams, completing a color-coded climbing challenge, and solving word problems by pushing buttons before a big eye spots you. Be sure to bring your agility, quick thinking, hand-eye coordination and, most of all, your sense of humor.

Day 2: Inside And Outside Fun

The Trans Canada Trail

Wake up and hit the trail. Don’t think you need to head out of Winnipeg to do a cool hike; both Inn at The Forks and Mere are conveniently located on an urban portion of The Trans Canada Trail, a 27,000 km path that connects Canada coast to coast to coast. Choose to walk, jog or bike this portion of the Trans Canada Trail as it winds through the flowery Stephen Juba Park along Waterfront Drive, over the Riel Esplanade pedestrian bridge, through St. Boniface’s residential neighborhood and past francophone attractions like Musée St. Boniface Museum. The trail loops back around to The Forks National Historic Site where a pavilion commemorates individuals involved in connecting The Trans Canada Trail.

The Real Escape

Assuming you don’t lose your way on The Trans Canada Trail, spend an afternoon getting lost in an escape room. The Real Escape is Winnipeg’s premier escape room with 8 themed mystery rooms that teams need to escape within 60 minutes by solving skill-testing puzzles. Every room has a story-driven theme game that’ll test your mental problem-solving skills - choose from themes like medieval, scary, or fairytale.

Phew! You escaped. Now soothe your nerves at Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature. The Scandinavian-style spa promotes thermotherapy, a series of hot-cold-relaxation techniques using the outdoor spa’s pools, saunas, steam rooms and relaxation areas. If you crave more privacy, book yourself a personal treatment like a massage or brightening facial to really feel like you’ve escaped. Guests can dine in their bathrobe on the spacious patio as the sun sets.