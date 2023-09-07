MANITOBA ROAD TRIPS: 48 HOURS IN WINNIPEG

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Travel Manitoba and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Travel Manitoba, visit https://www.travelmanitoba.com/.

St. Boniface

St. Boniface is home to the largest francophone community in Western Canada. When you visit this Winnipeg neighbourhood, you’ll find history, architecture and culture lining the streets. The neighbourhood was once its own city but was amalgamated into Winnipeg in 1972. Now, it is linked to downtown and The Forks by the Esplanade Riel. So take a walk across the bridge and feel the passion for culture, food and art as you explore St. Boniface.

Musée Saint Boniface Museum is in the oldest building in Manitoba. Built more than 170 years ago, the building was originally a Grey Nuns Convent and was used as a hospital, orphanage and school. Now, it is full of Francophone history and art, including a permanent exhibit on Louis Riel, the founder of Manitoba. On your way out, stop on the lawn to admire the bronze bust of the Métis leader, sculpted by Franco-Manitoban artist Réal Bérard in 1989.

The Saint Boniface Cathedral is an architectural gem in the heart of the neighbourhood, less than a block from the museum. The current church was built in 1971 after a devastating fire burned the majority of the previous church. The old facade from 1894 still stands tall in front of the modern building. The combination of new and old is unique architecturally and makes for a stunning photograph. Louis Riel’s tombstone sits neatly at the northern edge of the cemetery in front of the Cathedral, where a plaque informs visitors about his life and legacy.

Maison Gabrielle Roy

For more “recent” history, visit La Maison Gabrielle Roy. The building is the original home of the Franco-Manitoban author. Her hometown and the house itself is featured and described throughout much of her work. If you are at all interested in learning more about this French literary legend, the house-turned-museum is worth a visit. It’s open year round by reservation.

Perfect Pastries

In St. Boniface it’s easy to start your day right. Grab a croissant (or an entire box of cinnamon buns, croissants, danishes, muffins at La Belle Baguette. The bakery, located on Ave de la Cathédrale, is owned by Winnipeg-born pastry chef Alix Loiselle who has baked in restaurants across the country. The expertise comes through in each bite, whether you’re eating a classic buttery croissant or indulging in a sweeter flavor like the apricot or almond croissants.

What better way to balance out sweet then with savoury? Get ready for all things cheese at Fromagerie Bothwell! Savour the flavor of this fun trip with finds of cheese curds, cheese ends, and local goods.

Then head to Café Postal on Provencher Boulevard. This small coffee shop will keep your tummy warm and happy all morning. They’ve got the bases covered when it comes to coffee and tea, serving everything from matcha to cold brew coffee to hot chocolate and much more.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

A day spent at the Assiniboine Park Zoo is an absolute necessity for all types of travellers. Step into the Wapusk Lowlands, as part of the Journey to Churchill exhibit, where some of the zoo’s most fascinating animals, including owls, Arctic fox, caribou and wolves dwell. Walk through the entrance to the Sea Ice Passage underwater viewing tunnel and be amazed by swimming polar bears overhead and playful seals. After meeting the animals at the zoo, spend some time in Assiniboine Park’s compelling Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, or take the kids to the fabulous Nature Playground.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

This iconic building in downtown Winnipeg features a modernist design and more than 27,000 works of art inside its walls. Browse the galleries where local Manitoba and Canadian artists are at the forefront, along with international works representing various cultures, centuries and mediums. The WAG is also home to one of the most sought-after gift shops in the city.

Qaumajuq

Winnipeg Art Gallery’s stunning new addition Qaumajuq showcases an impressive collection of Inuit art. The architecture of the building was inspired by Canada’s northern landscape and is home to more than 14,000 pieces of Inuit art.

The first of its kind in the world, it offers a space where Inuit voices are held front and centre. Through stories and community, Qaumajuq aims not only to create a vibrant gathering place but a true path to reconciliation. This accessible space combines art and technology to create direct connections to the land, people, and culture of the North.

Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature

An outdoor oasis set in a quiet nook of the city, don’t miss one of Winnipeg’s best spas. The signature thermal experience is the ultimate way to relax, and follows a hot-cold-rest cycle. The spa can be enjoyed in any season; and is a different experience depending on when you go. Steam rises over the dreamy temperate and hot pools, while the Polabër cold pool and the Icebër waterfall beckon only the brave. Wander into the indoor spaces for your hot cycles and enjoy a variety of dry saunas (don’t miss the Aufguss ritual) and steam rooms. During the rest period, lay down on a slab of hot rock or lean back on a heated seat and be soothed into a slumber with the aid of relaxing music overhead. Firepits are located throughout the facility for s’more roasting and relaxation.